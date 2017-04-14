BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
BEIJING, April 14 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 2.12 trillion yuan ($307.93 billion) in March from 1.15 trillion yuan in February, data from the central bank showed on Friday.
TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.
It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector. ($1 = 6.8847 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.