BEIJING, April 14 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 2.12 trillion yuan ($307.93 billion) in March from 1.15 trillion yuan in February, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector. ($1 = 6.8847 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)