BEIJING Nov 11 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, fell sharply to 896.3 billion yuan in October from 1.72 trillion yuan in September, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offers, loans from trust companies and bond sales. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)