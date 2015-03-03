SHANGHAI, March 3 Off-shore investment and
fundraising procedures for Chinese state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) will soon be simplified, media reported on Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and related government
bodies have already submitted a proposal to streamline "going
out" procedures for Chinese firms to the State Council, a
central bank official told Shenzhen-based Securities News.
"In the future, restrictions on overseas investment and
financing by Chinese SOEs will be eased, and firms won't have to
apply for permission to fundraise in foreign markets on a case
by case basis," said Guo Jianwei, a deputy director of the
central bank's renminbi policy department.
"Firms will be able to freely choose whether to issue
renminbi debt in Hong Kong or whichever off-shore market they
choose," he said referring to the Chinese yuan currency
.
Guo's statement did not specify when the new policy might be
approved by the State Council, China's cabinet.
The statement by the central bank official follows a similar
policy move in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone earlier in February.
Currently, foreign fundraising activity requires a
cumbersome approval process which has raised costs for firms and
made issuing short term offshore debt, in particular, difficult
and costly.
Moreover, non-financial firms have only been permitted to
issue yuan-denominated debt in Hong Kong. Financial firms are
also allowed to issue renminbi debt in London, Singapore and
Taiwan.
China is in the midst of a large-scale crackdown on
off-balance sheet fundraising which, in combination with a
slowing economy and rising concerns over corporate indebtedness,
has pushed up borrowing costs over the past year.
Two interest rate cuts since November - the latest on
Saturday - will likely help bring borrowing costs lower for some
firms, but the Chinese government is eager to offset the
crackdown on domestic shadow finance by easing access to capital
markets, including those off-shore.
A sharply weaker yuan since late 2014 has also raised
concerns over capital outflows, and easier access for Chinese
firms to offshore markets is one way to counter this.
