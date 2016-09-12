BEIJING, Sept 12 Profits at China's state-owned firms fell 6.5 percent in the first seven months of 2016 from a year earlier, less than the 8.5 percent fall in the first half of the year, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 1.31 trillion yuan ($196.13 billion) in the Jan-July period, while revenue rose 0.2 percent to 24.88 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

State firms' total liabilities rose 17.6 percent on year to 83.74 trillion yuan at the end of July, it said.

