BEIJING Aug 9 China has postponed a plan to
take up to half the profits of state-owned firms for fear of
excerbating an economic slowdown ahead of a sensitive
once-a-decade leadership change, government sources and
researchers say.
The Ministry of Finance had led a campaign to compel
state-backed firms to hand up to 50 percent of their profits to
the government to meet a funding shortfall in social welfare
spending that could help underpin domestic consumption as
foreign demand for China's factory output falters.
But it has met strong resistance from state giants and their
watchdog - the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC) - which argue that any rush to raise dividend
payouts could affect their investment, which in turn would weigh
on economic growth.
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) only began to pay dividends
to the central government in 2007, at a rate of 5 or 10 percent
of their annual profits, depending on which sector they were in.
The level was raised to 15 percent in 2010. Many of the
country's 100,000-strong state firms are exempt.
"Big state firms are powerful and have been speaking loudly
against the (dividend) plan, which has been postponed," said a
government source familiar with the internal wrangling.
"The priority is stability before the 18th Party Congress.
We may have to wait until next year after the new leadership
takes office," said the source, who requested anonymity due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao are due to make
way later this year for a new generation of leaders expected to
be led by Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang.
The profits issue has come into fresh focus in the wake of a
$15 billion bid by China National Offshore Oil Corp to
buy Canadian oil firm Nexen, which illustrated the deep pockets
of SOEs, many of which enjoy preferential market access and
cheap bank credit.
"A BIT TOO HIGH"
China's slowing economic growth - set to ease this year to 8
percent, its slowest since 1999 according to a Reuters poll -
saw combined profits of state firms fall 11.6 percent in the
first half of 2012 from a year earlier to 1.02 trillion yuan
($159.9 billion), official data shows..
Most state giants are paying 15 percent of their profits to
the government. Fifty percent is roughly in line with
international dividend payout rates.
"The finance ministry's attitude is that the dividend
payment needed to be raised, but the suggested 50 percent level
is a bit too high," Jia Kang, president of Institute of Fiscal
Science, the ministry's think-tank, told Reuters.
In 2010, state-owned firms paid just 44 billion yuan in
profits towards the central budget, or 2.2 percent of their
profits of 2 trillion yuan that year, according to state media.
The delay could antagonise the United States, which
criticizes Beijing for giving unfair support to state firms -
potentially the biggest economic friction point between the two
as China's current account surplus shrinks to a level even U.S.
Treasury officials say is close to being balanced.
The Sino-U.S. Strategic and Economic Dialogue held in May
saw China agree to boost the dividend payout rate, while
Washington's previous criticism of the way in which China
managed its yuan currency ebbed.
"State firms are more reluctant to pay dividends as their
profits have been falling as the economy slows," said Wang Jun,
senior economist at the China Center for International Economic
Exchanges, a top government think-tank in Beijing.
SOEs may agree to pay 20-30 percent of profits, he said.
Xu Baoli, an official at SASAC, defended the status quo as
state firms in such strategic industries as oil, power, telecoms
needed money to fulfil their roles.
"Their ability to develop will be undermined if we ignore
their missions and put too much emphasis on dividend payments,"
he wrote in the official State Asset Management magazine.
SASAC oversees 117 centrally owned SOEs, including national
industrial champions such as CNOOC, PetroChina
, China Mobile, State Grid Corp
and Air China.
China shut down many SOEs in the 1990s, but they have staged
a come-back since Beijing's huge spending in 2008/09, sparking
public criticism that "the state advances and the private sector
retreats".
($1 = 6.3627 yuan)
