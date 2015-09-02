By Nicholas Owen
JAKARTA, Sept 2 China's slowing economic growth
is denting demand for goods and natural resources from Southeast
Asia which, in turn, is hitting demand for Chinese exports in
the ASEAN region, the biggest market for China outside the
United States and Europe.
This loop effect has dimmed prospects for a second-half
recovery across Southeast Asia, with currencies at multi-year
lows and depressed stock markets squeezing income and
investment. It also complicates China's efforts to revive growth
in its economy, the world's second-largest.
The region's exports have dragged as Chinese demand for
Indonesian coal, Malaysian electronics and Thai auto parts has
slumped, with China heading for its weakest growth since 1990.
The 10 economies in the Association of South East Asian
Nations (ASEAN) took nearly $160 billion of China's exports in
January-July, according to Chinese trade data - around the same
as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan combined.
Sharp falls in stock markets and capital flight from
Southeast Asia are further battering confidence and pushing up
funding costs, hobbling growth in a region where recent
expansion has been fuelled by cheap debt.
"Sentiment was already very fragile in Southeast Asia going
into the China turmoil," said Fred Neumann at HSBC bank. "Global
financial volatility and higher funding costs are exerting a
bigger drag on growth than many people had anticipated."
The Philippines was the bright spot, with annual growth
picking up to 5.6 percent in the second quarter from 5 percent
in the first three months. But growth slowed across the region's
four other main economies.
Capital Economics, a consultancy, calculated that annual
growth among Southeast Asia's five main economies slowed to 4.3
percent in the second quarter from 4.4 percent in the first.
"It's the weakest since Q3 of last year, which doesn't sound
that bad, but Thailand's growth was still being dragged down by
the political crisis back then," said economist Dan Martin.
POLITICAL SHUFFLING
As growth slows, governments are feeling the pressure.
Less than a year after taking charge of Southeast Asia's
largest economy, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has
reshuffled his cabinet, replacing his chief economy minister and
dismissing the trade minister.
At a six-year low of 4.67 percent in the second quarter,
growth is far from a campaign pledge of 7 percent, and the
authorities are struggling to prop up the rupiah, which is down
12 percent against the dollar this year at its lowest level
since the Asian financial crisis.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also came to power in
2014, after a coup, and promised investors stability. But with
no sign of recovery he has installed a new finance minister and
deputy prime minister to revive the economy.
The ringgit's 17 percent plunge this year is compounding
problems facing Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak,
and economic issues are set to feature
prominently in upcoming elections in Singapore and the
Philippines.
Analysts say corporate balance sheets are, on the whole,
sufficiently strong to absorb the shock. But Xavier Jean,
Director of Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings at Standard & Poor's,
cautioned that weakening currencies would cause problems.
"If currencies continue to depreciate, you will see some
defaults," he said, singling out Indonesian firms as
particularly at risk because of their greater currency
mismatches and refinancing requirements.
Even if there is no spate of defaults, growth will take a
hit from sliding markets.
"Financial sentiment does impact real growth over time,"
said HSBC's Neumann. "This recent volatility is still to be felt
across Southeast Asia, so we have to brace ourselves for weaker
numbers."
