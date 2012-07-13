* June fiscal expenditure up 17.7 pct yr/yr -ministry

* Quickening spending mirrors govt pro-growth steps

* June fiscal revenue up 9.8 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, July 13 Annual growth in China's fiscal spending quickened to 17.7 percent in June from 10.8 percent in May as the government stepped up efforts to bolster the slowing economy.

The government has been fast tracking some infrastructure investment projects and unveiling incentives for consumers as it seeks to cushion the economy against stiff global headwinds.

Fiscal expenditures of 1.27 trillion yuan ($199.3 billion) in June consisted of 1.085 trillion yuan by local governments and 187.3 billion yuan by the central government, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday on its website, www.mof.gov.cn.

Government spending on the transportation sector surged 44.1 percent in June year-on-year, while spending on the resource exploration and power sectors rose 22.1 percent, it said.

Spending on energy conservation and environment protection rose 26.3 percent, while those on housing rose 36.4 percent. Expenditures on medical care rose 26.8 percent and those on social security and employment rose 14.4 percent, it added.

Fiscal revenues rose 9.8 percent in June from the same month last year to 1.1 trillion yuan, the ministry said. The growth rate slowed from the annual pace of 13.1 percent in May.

The ministry blamed the slower revenue growth on China's weakening economic growth as tax receipts lost steam.

China's annual economic growth slowed to its slackest pace in more than three years, highlighting the need for more policy vigilance from Beijing even as signs emerge that action taken so far is beginning to stabilise the economy.

China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.6 percent in the second-quarter -- the sixth successive quarter of slower growth.

Central government incomes rose just 5.6 percent in June from a year earlier while those of local governments rose 13.1 percent, it said.

Revenues from the valued-added tax rose 12.7 percent in June from a year earlier, while incomes from consumption tax rose 4.5 percent, it said.

Revenues from business tax rose 21.1 percent while business tax receipts from the real estate sector rose 23.6 percent, propelled by rising transactions and prices in some cities.

Receipts from corporate income tax rose 10.1 percent in June from a year ago and income tax from industrial firms fell 1.5 percent due to falling profits, it said.