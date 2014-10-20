BEIJING Oct 20 China plans to grow its sports
sector into a 5-trillion-yuan ($817-billion) industry by 2025 to
boost employment and domestic consumption in its "new" economy,
the government said on Monday.
Under a sweeping reform plan, China aims to boost domestic
consumption to replace exports and heavy investment as the
traditional drivers of growth in the world's second-largest
economy.
Private investment will be encouraged, new sports facilities
will be built and the government will support the sector by
increasingly buying its services, the cabinet, known as the
state council, said in a statement.
Companies that need funding and are sufficiently healthy
will also be encouraged to sell corporate bills or bonds, with
business tax cut to 15 percent for those identified as high-tech
sports firms.
After 30 years of double-digit economic expansion that
lifted millions of Chinese out of poverty but also polluted its
air, soil and waterways, China wants to move to a "new" economy
from an "old" one, to create slower but higher-quality growth.
($1=6.1233 Chinese yuan)
