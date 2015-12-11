BEIJING Dec 11 China's state-owned firms that
suffer three consecutive years of losses should exit the market
through bankruptcy or other means, the country's state asset
supervisor said in a statement on Friday.
"We will close, suspend, combine, divert, peel off or
reorganize long-term, loss-making enterprises which are in the
overcapacity industry and could not meet the state standards of
energy consumption, environment protection, quality and safety,"
the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
(SASAC)added in the statement.
The comment follows a urge from China's premier Li Keqiang
to clean zombie firms and tackle serious overcapacity in some
industries.
(Reporting by Aizhu Chen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael
Perry)