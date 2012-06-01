BEIJING, June 1 China's top official newspaper
on Friday defended the dominance of state-owned companies,
signalling they will remain bulwarks of economic policy despite
a series of moves to spur private investment.
Chinese policymakers have pledged in recent weeks to open
investor access to the energy, power and transport sectors in a
bid to shore up cooling growth, and a newspaper report said
Beijing would give private capital easier entry into the banking
sector.
But a volley of signed commentaries in the People's Daily -
the main paper of China's ruling Communist Party - stressed that
state-owned firms will remain the "mainstay" of the economy,
ensuring that the party itself remains a crucial economic actor.
"We must stress the fundamental fact that our country
implements a socialist market economy, and state-owned
enterprises are indispensable," said the commentary by Yang
Chengxun, a professor from Henan province in central China.
"Rather, they should become an important symbol and pillar
of our socialist market economy, one that can be called the
'first mainstay'," Yang wrote of state firms.
The People's Daily broadly reflects thinking within the
Chinese government. Its broadside against calls for sweeping
privatisation appears intended to cool hopes, or fears, that
Beijing's concessions to private investors could mark a
strategic retreat from support for state conglomerates.
State giants dominate China's oil and gas sector. China's
main telecoms, rail and mining companies are all state-owned, as
are the biggest banks which operate as instruments of
centrally-directed monetary policy.
The top executives of the most important banks and companies
are appointed by the government and typically hold official
ranks equivalent to that of vice-minister.
NO CONTRADICTION
The People's Daily argued that such conglomerates are
crucial to advancing innovation and economic security, although
pro-privatisation economists have argued China's favouring of
these firms is strangling long-term growth and development.
"Currently, multinational companies are striving to control
our country's major industries, hoping to become the overlords
of some sectors, and only strong state-owned enterprises have
the ability to contend with them," said the paper.
"In technological innovation, centrally-controlled
state-owned enterprises are the pace-setters," it added, noting
the role that these also companies play in backing government
spending plans and social policies.
Such state media comments could reinforce the scepticism of
analysts who have said China is unlikely to rein in drastically
the economic role of the state, given that its stranglehold over
swathes of the world's second-largest economy has been
unchallenged for years.
They have said vested interests backed by influential
politicians are the biggest obstacle dogging privatisation
efforts.
But the People's Daily argued there is no contradiction
between backing state firms and encouraging private business.
"The competition and development of both state-owned and
private businesses is not a zero-sum game," wrote two
researchers working for the State-owned Asset Supervision and
Administration Commission, which oversees major state firms that
are not banks or insurers.
"It's not the case that when one side advances, then the
other must retreat; both can win," they wrote.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Kim Coghill)