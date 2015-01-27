BEIJING Jan 27 Profits from core operations at
China's large state-owned industrial conglomerates fell a hefty
12.3 percent in 2014, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Tuesday, adding urgency to central government plans to overhaul
the country's inefficient state sector.
Last year's total profits at the biggest state industrial
firms declined 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.4 trillion
yuan ($224 billion) versus a 6.4 percent rise to 1.5 trillion
yuan in 2013.
Beijing is set to start publishing a series of planning
documents before the end of March aimed at boosting the
performance of state enterprises, which is widely expected to be
the most ambitious reform of government-owned industry in nearly
two decades.
Shrinking profitability at state-owned companies was "very
normal and foreseeable", as companies prioritised structural
reforms and upgrades, said Zhang Chunxiao, professor of
economics at Peking University and adviser to the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
The new data will "motivate the Chinese government and
state-owned enterprises to think carefully about how to step up
structural reforms, upgrading traditional industries to improve
their ability to survive market competition and developing
emerging industries and technology innovation," Zhang said.
State-owned enterprises were hit by surging operating costs,
notably a 19.2 percent jump in financing expenses from a year
earlier, the Ministry of Finance said in a report last Thursday.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the
Communist Party's anti-graft authority, is targeting insider
corruption at 53 strategic state firms, including China Southern
Airlines Co and China Unicom, in a bid to
prevent the loss of state assets during the reform process.
The CCDI has sent inspection teams into scores of
government-owned conglomerates over the last two years, placing
21 executives under investigation for wrongdoing.
Profits at China's large private firms reached 2.2 trillion
yuan last year, up 4.9 percent from 2013, according to the
statistics bureau, while overall China's factory profits grew at
their weakest rate in two years in 2014.
($1 = 6.2516 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Eric Meijer)