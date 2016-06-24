BEIJING, June 24 Profits at China's state-owned firms fell 9.6 percent in the first five months of 2016 from a year earlier, wider than the a 8.4 percent fall in the first four months, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 837.39 billion yuan ($126.61 billion) in the January-May period, while revenue fell 0.6 percent to 17.16 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

Total debts of state firms rose 17.7 percent on year to 82.76 trillion yuan at the end of May, it said.

Transportation, real estate construction and pharmaceutical companies saw profits rise in the January-May period, while profits for the oil and chemical sectors fell from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Coal, steel and nonferrous metals sectors suffered from losses, it added.

The data does not include earnings from state-owned financial firms. ($1 = 6.6140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)