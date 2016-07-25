BEIJING, July 25 Profits at China's state-owned
firms fell 8.5 percent in the first six months of 2016 from a
year earlier, less than a 9.6 percent fall in the first five
months, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
Total profits at state firms stood at 1.13 trillion yuan
($169.20 billion) in the first half of the year, while revenue
fell 0.1 percent to 21.39 trillion yuan, the ministry said.
State firms' total liabilities rose 17.8 percent on year to
83.55 trillion yuan at the end of June, it said.
The data does not include earnings from state-owned
financial firms.
($1 = 6.6785 Chinese yuan)
