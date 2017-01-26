Wall St Weekahead-Switch it up this year: Buy in May, till November stay
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
SHANGHAI Jan 26 Profits at China's state-owned firms rose 1.7 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, compared with a 2.8 percent rise in the first eleven months of this year, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
Total profits at state firms stood at 2.3 trillion yuan ($334.24 billion) for the year, while revenue rose 2.6 percent to 45.9 trillion yuan, the ministry said.
State firms' total liabilities rose 10 percent year-on-year to 87 trillion yuan at the end of December, it said. ($1 = 6.8812 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Bejing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.