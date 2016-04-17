A farmer works on a farm in front of a construction site of new residential buildings in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING China's economic growth rose 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2016, according to the national bureau of statistics.

The statistics bureau also revised 2015 quarterly growth figures for three quarters.

In the 2015 first quarter, quarterly growth was revised upwards to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent. In the second quarter, quarterly growth was revised downwards to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent, while in the fourth quarter, quarterly growth was revised downwards to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent.

The 2015 third quarter quarterly economic growth figure remains unchanged.

The statistics bureau also revised quarterly growth figures for 2014 in two quarters. For the first quarter, the quarterly figure was revised upwards to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent, and in the third quarter, the figure was revised upwards to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent.

The 2014 quarterly economic data for the second and fourth quarters remains unchanged.

