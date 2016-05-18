BEIJING May 18 China's central government-controlled firms will cut steel production capacity by 10 percent over the 2016-2017 period, the cabinet said on its microblog on Wednesday.

Coal production capacity will also be cut by 10 percent at these firms over the same period, the statement said, without specifying what the 2016-2017 period meant.

China will also implement measures to increase efficiency at government-controlled firms, it said. (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)