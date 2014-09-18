By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Sept 19 Subsidies accounted for
four-fifths of the profits reported by Chinese steel companies
in the first half of this year, a dramatic increase in reliance
on state support that illustrates starkly the industrial
weakness that is an increasing drag on the economy.
The headwinds faced by China's massive steel sector -
falling profit margins and growing dependence on handouts - are
shared by other key industrial and infrastructure-related
sectors, including aluminium, cement and coal.
A Reuters analysis of first-half financial statements from
77 listed Chinese steel, aluminium and cement companies revealed
a sharp deterioration in profitability.
For the first half of 2013, subsidies accounted for 22
percent of total profits posted by China's listed steel mills,
and reached 47 percent in the full year. In the first six months
of 2014, the figure jumped to 80 percent, and, even then, the
sector's profit margin halved to just 0.3 percent.
The performance of the steel sector, which has been a major
driver of China's growth, underlines the massive challenge
facing President Xi Jinping as Beijing tries to wean the economy
off its dependence on external demand and investment spending.
Data out at the start of the week showed China factory
output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August,
raising fears that the economy may be at risk of a sharp
slowdown unless Beijing implements fresh stimulus measures.
The company statements also show rising accounts receivable
- the accounting term for money owed by customers - in a sign
that more Chinese manufacturers are falling behind on their
payments as growth falters, posing an additional problem for
firms with high credit costs and financing difficulties.
STRUCTURAL REFORM
Chinese leaders have repeatedly said they would use a period
of anticipated slower growth to implement structural reform.
Growth was at its weakest in 18 months in the first quarter, but
the level of support still being poured into companies suggests
the re-tooling of the economy has a long way to go.
A total of 2,235 firms, or 88 percent of Chinese listed
companies, received government subsidies totalling 32.2 billion
yuan ($5.24 billion) in the first half of 2014, according to
data from information provider ChinaScope.
Most of the subsidies - largely from local governments -
were channelled to the steel, cement and property sector in the
form of cash, tax rebates or support for loan repayments. The
reasons given ranged from research and development to support
for government environmental priorities.
"There isn't a lot of innovation happening in sectors such
as steel or aluminium," said Professor Wen Laicheng at Central
University of Finance and Economics in Beijing. "The subsidies
are clearly a lifeline to help the companies get through these
tough times."
Three decades of double-digit growth rates encouraged
companies to invest and build factories at a breakneck pace -
resulting in high levels of debt, chronically weak profits and
worsening pollution.
Premier Li Keqiang has tried to rally local governments'
support to tackle persistent overcapacity, but the continuing
subsidies show how Beijing is fighting a losing battle.
SUBSIDY LIFELINE
China's central and provincial governments have long fed its
state-owned and private firms with a steady dose of subsidies to
boost growth, support jobs and create national champions.
Dependence on that support has risen sharply in the past six
months as more industries, now struggling with overcapacity and
anaemic growth, are beginning to buckle under heavy debts.
A fifth of China's 33 listed steel mills received subsidies
accounting for more than half of their profits in the first
half, with Chongqing Iron and Steel getting the
largest handout of 509 million yuan ($82.89 million).
Even with the aid, the firm still reported a loss of 945
million yuan as demand waned and steel prices tumbled.
Larger rival Valin Steel Co Ltd, which swung
back into profit in the first half, received nearly 80 million
yuan in subsidies - four times its earnings. Without the grant,
it would have a loss of 61 million yuan.
Hefty government subsidies have helped companies such as
Chongqing Iron and Steel, as well as Hunan Valin and others,
post profits in previous years, without which they would have
been delisted from the exchange. Chinese bourses delists
companies after reporting three consecutive years of losses.
For the aluminium sector, government total subsidies
received by 21 listed firms in the first half were 561 million
yuan, accounting for 45 percent of profits.
Aluminium companies reported a combined net loss of 1.24
billion yuan in the first half, versus a net profit of 2.43
billion in the same period last year - when subsidies accounted
for 42 percent of profits.
Profit margins for aluminium smelters have also dropped to
below 1 percent, versus a one-year benchmark borrowing rate of
6 percent, while the sector's average debt-to-equity ratio has
reached 154 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Considered alongside reports this year of steel mills
defaulting on bank loans, property developers going bust and
coal miners mired in losses and owing wages, these numbers
should serve as red flags to the potential fallout from China's
mounting debt problems should the economy slow further.
Non-performing loans at Chinese banks have already jumped to
a five-year high of 694.4 billion yuan in the first half, and
worries of more defaults have already led them to cut off
riskier borrowers and further tighten lending terms.
With local governments struggling with falling investment
and many saddled with swollen debts arising from unprofitable
grandiose projects, their ability to keep struggling industrial
firms afloat in the longer term is also in question.
"These subsidies are only delaying the inevitable because no
matter how much money the government dumps in, many of these
companies cannot recover," said Liu Haiming, deputy director of
China Steel Development and Reserch Institute.
"Local governments are also cash-strapped and cannot afford
to keep pouring in money to save companies."
(1 US dollar = 6.1407 Chinese yuan)
