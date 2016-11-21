GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
BEIJING Nov 21 China's biggest steelmaking province Hebei had eliminated 14.62 million tonnes of steel capacity by the end of October, achieving this year's target of 14.22 million tonnes ahead of schedule, Xinhua news reported on Monday.
Hebei, a northern province near the country's capital, is responsible for nearly a quarter of China's total steel output and has pledged to cut steel capacity by 31.17 million tonnes by 2017 and by 49.13 million tonnes by 2020.
Earlier this year, the province lifted its capacity cutting goals for this year to 14.22 million tonnes from 8.2 million in steelmaking, and to 17.26 million tonnes from 10.39 million in ironmaking.
Hebei had eliminated 15.79 million tonnes of ironmaking capacity by October, 91.48 percent of its target for 2016.
The local government also said Hebei had completed its capacity cutting for coal output ahead of schedule, by reducing 14 million tonnes by October. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.