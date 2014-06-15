By Koh Gui Qing and Aileen Wang
| BEIJING, June 16
BEIJING, June 16 China's piecemeal approach to
loosening monetary policy this year may be discreet, but the
cumulative effect is proving just as powerful as an outright cut
in bank reserves.
Wary of being criticised for not doing enough to wean the
world's second-largest economy off its reliance on easy credit
and heavy investment, authorities have ruled out major stimulus
even as growth slowed to an 18-month low in the first quarter.
Instead, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has relied on
four low-key adjustments that have added a total of 550 billion
yuan ($88 billion) into the banking system, a calculation based
on a Reuters poll and information from sources shows.
That is equivalent to an economy-wide 50 basis point cut in
the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), the level of reserves that
banks must hold, a splashier move which would also have released
550 billion yuan in one stroke.
The four moves -- two reductions in the RRR for selected
banks and two big loans to commercial banks -- are designed to
direct cash to where its needed in the economy, and thwart
speculative investment.
Characterising these changes as a "fine-tuning", the central
bank has been adamant that overall monetary policy has not
changed and remains prudent.
"We need to take a holistic view about monetary easing,"
said Wei Yao, an economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"The approach is called 'fine-tuning' because they did it
bit by bit, but the accumulated impact is not small."
MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE
Falls in the exchange rate and short-term interest rates
have further loosened monetary conditions.
The rolling monthly average for the benchmark short-term
interest rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate,
has fallen 110 points since April, when the stimulus steps
began, to 3.7 percent. And the yuan has fallen 2.5
percent this year.
Investment bank JPMorgan compiles a monetary conditions
indicator that tracks the impact of changes in China's credit
growth, excess reserves, real exchange rate and one-year
interest rates.
Liquidity has become more ample, said Zhu Haibin, an
economist at the bank, with the indicator suggesting monetary
conditions eased by about 20 percent in April from March.
PUMP-PRIMING?
The government has also made a number of fiscal policy
announcements, including faster spending of budget funds, tax
cuts for some industries, and infrastructure projects, but their
immediate impact is harder to quantify.
On April 2, the government began its stimulus by saying that
it would speed up construction of rail lines and build 18
percent more railway tracks this year compared to 2013.
In May, authorities sent out an urgent instruction to local
governments to ramp up spending and finalise 2014 budget
allocations by the end of June or risk losing the funding.
The threat looks to be working. Government spending in May
leapt 25 percent from a year earlier, with infrastructure
investment jumping 16 percent.
Money spent on unspecified public works such as parks, the
third-biggest expenditure item at 451 billion yuan in the first
five months of the year, bounded up by 22 percent.
But complicating matters is a sharp rise in outstanding
fiscal deposits -- or unspent government income -- this year, up
19 percent at the end of April compared to the same time last
year. This raises doubt over just how much fiscal pump-priming
is really going on, said Xu Gao, an economist at Essence
Securities.
For Stephen Green, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank,
the changes in monetary conditions are enough to convince him
policy is being eased.
"We started the year with seven-day repo rates at 5 percent
and now it's nearly at 3 percent. That's fairly clearly
loosening," he said.
($1 = 6.2060 yuan)
