BEIJING, June 16 Two cuts in reserve
requirements for selected banks by the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) since April are estimated to have released 150 billion
yuan ($24 billion) into the world's second-largest economy, the
median forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts show.
Separately, sources have said the central bank has also
conducted two "re-lending" exercises, where it lent a total of
400 billion yuan to commercial banks so that they can re-lend
the cash to companies to spur economic growth.
Sources told Reuters the first loan was worth 300 billion
yuan and the money was given to China Development Bank to
refurbish shanty towns, and the second was disbursed to several
small- and medium-sized banks to fund farming projects
.
For a related story, please see
AMOUNT OF CASH FREED UP BY CUTS IN RRR
(in billion yuan)
JUN 9 APR 22
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch 50 78
Capital Economics 50-60 50-60
Merchant Securities 50-60 100
Shenyin & Wanguo Securities 60-70 60-100
Barclays 70 100
HSBC 70 50-100
Bank of China International 70 80
Essence Securities 50-100 50-100
Nomura 95 80-90
Everbright Securities <100 <50
Standard Chartered 100 300
---------------------------------------------------------
MEDIAN 70 80
---------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 6.2060 yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Aileen Wang and Shao Xiaoyi;
Editing by John Mair)