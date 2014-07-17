SHANGHAI, July 17 China's State Council, or
cabinet, pledged at a meeting on Wednesday to further promote
targeted economic stimulus steps, the China Securities Journal
reported on Thursday, quoting a report by the official Xinhua
news agency.
The government would also support railways, urban
infrastructure and irrigation projects.
The policy pledge comes after China posted slightly better-
than-expected economic growth of 7.5 percent in the second
quarter of this year, as a burst of government stimulus paid
dividends, while analysts said Beijing would likely need to
offer more support to meet its annual growth target as the
property market slows.
