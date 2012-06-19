* Chinese see policy easing but also higher prices
* Consumers still plan to spend
* Banks quickening loan approvals, yet demand weak
* Companies see slackening orders from home and abroad
BEIJING, June 19 Growing numbers of Chinese
bankers expect Beijing to ease monetary policy further in the
third quarter to spur flagging economic growth, although more
households think consumer prices will rise, according to a
quarterly survey by the People's Bank of China published on
Tuesday.
The survey showed that 32.4 percent of bankers believe
monetary policy will be relaxed. That was 25.7 percentage points
higher than in the previous survey, which measured expectations
for the second quarter.
It also showed 35.6 percent of residents expected consumer
prices to rise in the third quarter, 4.2 percentage points
higher than in the previous survey, which could limit the room
for more policy easing.
However, consumers are more willing to spend, indicating
that Beijing's fresh incentives to encourage purchases of
energy-efficient automobiles and home appliances are starting to
work.
Chinese banks have quickened the pace of lending, with an
index measuring loan approvals hitting 47.8 percent in the
second quarter, the highest reading since 2010, according to the
quarterly survey.
However, an index measuring overall loan demand fell to the
lowest since at least 2009, reinforcing weakness in the world's
second-largest economy, which is widely expect to grow at its
slowest rate in more than three years.
Chinese banks extended 793 billion yuan ($124.7 billion) in
fresh loans in May, up from 682 billion yuan in April and
stronger than 720 billion yuan expected by the financial
markets, suggesting the government's fast-tracking of
infrastructure projects was creating loan demand as opposed to
there being a pick-up in broader economic activity.
China lowered interest rates on June 7, its first such move
since the depths of the global crisis, on top of three cuts in
banks' required reserves ratio (RRR) to pump money into the
economy.
It is expected to cut RRR by another 100 basis points in the
rest of 2012, according to the latest Reuters poll.
WEAK DEMAND
The central bank's survey in the second quarter also showed
that export order index climbed to 48.8 percent, up from 46.9
percent in the first quarter. However, another index measuring
corporate expectations on export orders slipped to 50.9 percent
versus 52.1 percent in the previous quarter.
The domestic order index edged down to 50.2 percent in the
second quarter, versus 50.5 percent in the first three months,
while the index measuring corporate expectations on domestic
orders also declined to 51.9 percent this quarter from 53.5
percent in the previous quarter, the central bank said.
On the household front, the survey showed Chinese urban
residents are less happy about consumer prices, their incomes
and jobs in the second quarter versus three months earlier, but
they still planned some major purchases.
The central bank said 15.1 percent of the 20,000 households
polled planned to buy cars in the next three months, the highest
since the survey started in 1999.
It also showed that 68.5 percent of residents regarded
current home prices as "unacceptably high," and 20.4 percent
expected home prices to rise even higher in the third quarter.
Expectations of dearer home prices are prompting some people
to buy now. Thus, 15.7 percent of residents plan to buy a home
in the next three months, 1.6 percentage points more than in the
previous survey.
Official data on Monday showed Chinese home prices fell in
May for the eighth straight month, but the pace moderated,
fuelling talk that the real estate market may be bottoming out
and that recent monetary stimulus could set the stage for a
rebound.
While not a base-case scenario for most economists, fears of
a sharp property price drop have added to concerns over the
outlook for the world's second-largest economy as it struggles
with weaker demand abroad and at home.