* More households see home prices rising in Q2-c.bank survey
* Inflation expectations ease, still say prices high
* Bankers: monetary policy appropriate, confident on economy
* Business outlook rising, profit expectations improving
BEIJING, March 19 Chinese households expect home
prices to rise in coming months although their expectations of
overall consumer inflation are easing somewhat, according to
central bank surveys published on Tuesday.
Among 20,000 households surveyed, some 34.4 percent of
respondents expected home prices to increase in the second
quarter, up 5.4 percentage points from the previous survey.
The findings reinforced data showing a recent rebound in
transaction volumes and prices despite Beijing's measures to
curb the bubbling sector.
About 38.6 percent of respondents expected consumer prices
to rise further in the second quarter, easing from 41.8 percent
in the previous survey.
But 62.1 percent of surveyed consumers said they were
dissatisfied with inflation in the first quarter, saying prices
were too high, compared with 58.5 percent in the previous
survey.
Inflation expectations are one of the most important factors
that the central bank takes into account when it is deciding
monetary policy.
Central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan had earlier said China
must stabilise inflation expectations and pledged to vigilantly
manage the risks of rising prices as the economy recovers.
China's annual consumer inflation quickened to 3.2 percent
last month largely due to seasonal factors and many economists
expect prices to trend up further starting from the second half
of this year, which could prompt the central bank to tighten its
grip on liquidity.
The People's Bank of China's survey of bankers for the first
quarter of 2013 also showed that more Chinese bankers are
confident about the economy and believe monetary policy settings
are appropriate compared to the previous survey.
About 78.2 percent of bankers who responded to the survey
believed that the central bank's monetary policy stance was
appropriate, up 3.2 percentage points from last survey conducted
in the fourth quarter last year.
The survey showed the index of bankers' confidence on
macro-economy rose to 72.2 percent, up 17.2 percentage points
from the previous survey.
The Chinese economy has snapped out of a seven-quarter long
slowdown and started to pick up from the last quarter of 2012,
as it regains internal strength following Beijing's pro-growth
policies. Annual economic growth slowed to 7.8 percent last
year, the slowest pace since 1999.
The survey also found the bank loans demand index reached
77.4 percent, up 6.3 percentage points from the previous
quarter.
Meanwhile, a separate survey of 5,000 company managers
showed their profit expectations were rising and that their
business outlook for the next quarter had also turned up, a
finding likely to reinforce the views of investors anticipating
an uptick in the world's second biggest economy as it continues
its mild recovery.