BEIJING, April 16 China has lowered duties on
personal imports of digital cameras, computers and mobile phones
by more than 50 percent, new tax rules published by China's
customs administration showed.
The overall import tax rate for consumer electronics was
halved to 10 percent, effective from April 15. The taxable base
for most electronic products was also reduced, with the tax base
for some mobile phones cut to 1,000 yuan ($160) from 2,000 yuan.
The new tax rules, which apply only to products imported as
personal luggage and by post rather than commercial bulk
shipments, also increased duties on some cosmetic products such
as perfumes, for which the tax base was doubled to 300 yuan.
The customs administration did not give a reason for the
adjustments.
Growing affluence among Chinese consumers has led to a surge
in overseas shopping trips for luxury goods to circumvent steep
domestic taxes that make such products less affordable at home.
Many small merchants in China also offer a popular
grey-market "purchase for you" service, under which they buy
consumer products overseas for domestic resale.
The commerce ministry has been lobbying for import tax cuts
on consumer goods to boost domestic consumption, but the finance
ministry has so far resisted such a move. Import taxes accounted
for 14 percent of first-quarter fiscal revenue.
($1 = 6.3030 Chinese yuan)
