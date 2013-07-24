* China to scrap taxes for small firms
* Country to increase support for exporters
* Government to widen funding for railway construction
(Adds details)
BEIJING, July 24 China will scrap taxes for
small firms, offer more help for ailing exporters and widen
funding channels to speed railway investment, the cabinet said
on Wednesday, in Beijing's latest efforts to boost the slowing
economy.
The world's No 2 economy has slowed in nine of the past 10
quarters and while the government has said it will tolerate
slower growth to push reform, it has begun fine-tuning policy in
recent weeks to stop the economy from slipping too far.
State radio and TV quoted the State Council, or China's
cabinet, as saying Beijing would exempt more than 6 million
small firms with monthly sales of less than 20,000 yuan ($3,300)
from business and value-added taxes. Such firms collectively
employ several tens of millions of workers.
The cabinet also said later on its website that banks should
step up support for exporters, while the government would
simplify customs clearance procedures, cut administrative fees
and provide zero tariffs for exporters in the services sector.
China will also increase interest rate discounts on loans to
benefit importers, while "keeping the yuan basically stable at a
reasonably balanced level," the cabinet decided in a regular
meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
"The economy is still running in a reasonable range. We must
look at now and beyond to let restructuring and reform play an
active role in stabilizing growth," the cabinet said.
The cabinet also said China would diversify funding channels
to build railways, particularly in the western and poor regions.
The meeting decided to set up a railway development fund,
with initial money from the central government but also trying
to attract contributions from private investors.
China should be innovative in bond issuance to support rail
construction, the government said.
"We must speed up preparation work to ensure a timely start
to key projects in the 12th five-year plan, and push them ahead
at a reasonable pace, while ensuring quality," it added.
Earlier on Wednesday, China's top foreign exchange regulator
said it would simplify foreign exchange rules for the services
industry.
($1=6.1374 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)