BEIJING Jan 19 China's refinery throughput rose
2.7 percent in December from a year earlier to 45.38 million
tonnes, or a record 10.79 million barrels per day (bpd), data
from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The daily run rate is up 1.0 percent compared with 10.69
million bpd in November, the previous record.
Refinery throughput for full-year 2015 reached 522 million
tonnes, or 10.44 million bpd, up 3.8 percent over the previous
year.
(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels)
(Reporting by Adam Rose)