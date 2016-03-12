BEIJING, March 12 China's January-February
refinery throughput rose 4.6 percent compared to the same period
a year earlier to 87.08 million tonnes, or 10.59 million barrels
per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics
showed on Saturday.
The daily run rate is down 1.8 percent compared with the
record 10.79 million bpd in December.
The statistics bureau releases only combined data for the
first two months of the year because the week-long Spring
Festival holiday, which is based on a traditional lunar
calendar, can fall in either month.
(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels)
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and
Sam Holmes)