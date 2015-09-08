* Imports from Jan to Aug down 31.3 pct on year
BEIJING, Sept 8 China, the world's largest coal
buyer, imported 17.49 million tonnes of the fuel in August, down
17.7 percent from July, with already weak demand affected by a
currency devaluation that made foreign coal more expensive.
China has been trying to tackle an immense supply glut that
has weighed on prices. As well as urging big local producers to
cut output, it has drawn up new quality standards aimed at
restricting low-grade imports.
Imports had staged a recovery in July when domestic miners
chose to cut production in order to minimise losses, allowing
lower-cost foreign suppliers to take advantage. Industry
estimates suggest that more than half of China's mining firms
either cut output or suspended operations completely in July.
July imports hit an eight-month high of 21.26 million
tonnes, but the seasonal demand peak has finished and foreign
coal is now more expensive as a result of the currency
devaluation, meaning that imports could decline further in the
coming months.
"Under the impact of the devaluation, the price advantages
of imported coal will gradually narrow, and we are forecasting
imports coming under further pressure in September," said
analysts with Guangfa Securities.
Imports for the first eight months of the year, including
low-grade lignite, were down 31.3 percent compared to last year
at 138.6 million tonnes.
Local prices have inched down further in early September,
with thermal coal at the port of Qinhuangdao SH-QHA-TRMCOAL
selling at 405 yuan ($63.61) per tonne, down 5 yuan compared to
last week. They are down 22.9 percent since the beginning of the
year.
The devaluation appears to have sparked an increase in
exports, which reached 530,000 tonnes over the month, up 29.3
percent compared to July but still a small fraction of China's
overall coal trade.
Total exports for the first eight months hit 3.29 million
tonnes, down 16.3 percent from the same period last year.
($1 = 6.3670 Chinese yuan)
