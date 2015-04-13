BEIJING, April 13 China imported 80.34 million
tonnes of crude oil in the first quarter of 2015, amounting to
6.52 million barrels per day (bpd) and up 7.5 percent compared
to the same period of last year, the country's customs authority
said on Monday.
It said that iron ore imports over the first three months
reached 230 million tonnes, up 2.4 percent year on year, while
soybean imports rose 1.9 percent to 15.63 million tonnes.
The figures were released ahead of a press conference. More
detailed monthly import and export data will be issued later on
Monday.
