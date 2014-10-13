(Updates throughout)
* Bulk commodities imports rebound on bargain buys, early
arrivals
* Hopes for more economic stimulus also encouraged imports
* Crude oil imports up 7.4 pct y/y on strategic stockpiling
* Domestic demand remains weak, outlook uncertain
-economists
By Fayen Wong and Polly Yam
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 13 China posted a strong
rebound in commodities imports in September, with iron ore,
copper and coal seeing double-digit percentage growth from the
previous month, although the gains were linked to opportunistic
buying due to weak global prices.
Crude oil imports also rose a stronger-than-expected 13
percent in September from August, but analysts said the country
may be boosting its strategic reserves given demand growth in
the world's largest energy consumer remains subdued.
In the case of iron ore and thermal coal, traders said weak
prices and hopes that Beijing would roll out further stimulus
measures in the fourth quarter had spurred bargain hunting.
"Domestic demand for most commodities, whether it is coal,
steel or copper, remains weak, and I think the September rebound
was driven by early cargo arrivals and bargain hunting," said
Zhao Zhichao, an analyst at Yongan Futures.
Overall trade data released on Monday showed China's total
exports in September beat forecasts, but economists said it was
still too soon to tell if the country's trade sector has turned
the corner.
CRUDE OIL
China's crude imports rose a stronger-than-expected 7.4
percent in September from a year earlier to 27.58 million
tonnes, or 6.7 million barrels per day (bpd), which was the
second-highest on record, according to official customs data.
"A big chunk could be going to fill the strategic oil
reserve, which has nothing to do with underlying demand," said
Simon Powell, Hong Kong-based head of Asia oil and gas research
at CLSA.
China generated an oil surplus of more than 400,000 bpd in
the first eight months of the year, based on a Reuters analysis
of Chinese government data on crude output, net imports and
refinery throughput.
Separately, data also showed China imported 2.47 million
tonnes of oil products in September and exported 2.15 million
tonnes, leaving net oil product imports at 320,000 tonnes.
IRON ORE
The world's top buyer of iron ore imported 84.69 million
tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient in September, the second
highest this year and up 13.1 percent from the previous month,
official data from China's customs authority showed on Monday.
Shipments for the month were also up 13.6 percent from a
year ago, bringing total imports for the first nine months of
the year to 699.07 million tonnes.
"Since steel futures hit a record low in September and steel
mills were largely cutting output that month, the rise in
imports was largely driven by opportunistic buying," said Wang
Lian, a Beijing-based analyst at Hong Yuan Futures Brokerage.
Analysts said the drop in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI,
which have plunged 40 percent this year to hover near a 5-year
low of below $80 a tonne, may also have forced more local mines
to shut, prompting steel mills to turn to imports.
Looking ahead, restocking by mills in the fourth quarter,
along with high production in Australia and Brazil is expected
to keep imports elevated until the end of the year, said Graeme
Train, an analyst at Macquarie Bank.
COPPER
Similarly, copper imports surged 14.7 percent from the
previous month in September, hitting a 5-month high of 390,000
tonnes, after importers increased term shipments on an expected
rise in seasonal demand.
Price differentials between Shanghai <0#SCF:> and London
Metal Exchange copper narrowed between mid-August
and early September, also increasing demand for imports of
refined copper, said Zhang Ao, an analyst at Minmetals Futures.
Zhou Jie, a trading manager at China International Futures
said traders have become more confident that demand would pick
up in October, with expectations that Beijing would step up
stimulus measures in the fourth quarter.
COAL, SOYBEANS
Coal imports rose 12.2 percent from a month ago to 21.16
million tonnes but traders expect shipments to fall sharply this
month onwards due to the reinstatement of China's import tariffs
from Oct. 15.
Hit by weak demand and falling domestic prices, imports have
already fallen 6.7 percent in the first nine months of the year.
China, the world's largest soy buyer, purchased 16.6 percent
fewer soybeans in September than in the previous month, amid
expectations that poor processing margins will prevent
fourth-quarter shipments from gaining on last year.
Soybean imports in September were at 5.03 million tonnes,
with total shipments in the first nine months up 15.3 percent.
Imports in the fourth quarter will likely be lower than last
year, with large stocks of beans pushing down soy crushing
margins, said an official at the government-backed think-tank
China National Grains and Oils Information Center.
