* Crude oil, iron ore and soybean shipments hit monthly
record
* Overall imports still down for second month in a row
* Dec coal shipments highest since Jan but annual volume
down
BEIJING, Jan 13 China imported record levels of
crude oil, iron ore and soybeans in December as the country took
advantage of cheap global prices to boost shipments, despite
faltering demand growth at home.
The surge in shipments helped improve China's trade figures,
according to data published on Tuesday by the country's customs
authority. Total imports still dipped 2.4 percent, down for a
second month in succession, but they beat a decline forecast of
7.4 percent.
"The surge in imports was largely due to the sharp drop in
prices, which encouraged opportunistic restocking," said Nelson
Wang, an energy analyst at CLSA Research.
Crude oil imports surged to a record 7.15 million barrels
per day in December, confirming earlier predictions by Thomson
Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts that China was seizing on
tumbling global prices to build up its strategic reserves.
While copper imports were flat in December compared to the
previous month, deliveries for the whole of the year rose 7.4
percent to a record high, with state stockpilers taking
advantage of cheaper prices.
Steel mills also replenished their iron ore stockpiles in
the final month of the year, driving imports to a record 86.85
million tonnes, after prices nearly halved over 2014 due to a
supply glut.
Cheaper prices drove coal imports to their highest level
since January but it was not enough to prevent the first annual
decline in at least a decade, following a series of measures
from the government aimed at curbing oversupply.
IS IT SUSTAINABLE?
China is the world's biggest buyer of iron ore, coal, copper
and soy, and is the world's second-largest crude importer after
the United States, and the country's slowing economic growth
rates have sent shockwaves throughout global markets.
The role of the state has become decisive, with crude and
copper shipments both rising as a result of efforts to fill
strategic stockpiles and coal shipments suffering because of
government policies to curb oversupply.
Though underlying demand in China is still relatively weak,
low prices could keep import rates at a relatively high level
into the new year, especially for crude oil, although shipments
could be disrupted by the Chinese new year holiday in
mid-February.
"For oil, the record imports was clearly driven by low
prices and shipments will continue to rise because current
prices give the government a rare opportunity to build its
strategic petroleum reserves," said CLSA's Wang.
Soybeans could also remain at a relatively high level ahead
of the Chinese new year, with buyers awaiting shipments booked
three months ago, when prices were low and crushing margins
relatively strong.
There could also be an upturn in domestic demand for copper
in January, with banks likely to give more credit at the start
of the year, analysts said.
Despite flat steel demand, iron ore shipments could remain
high as well, with cheaper foreign supplies likely to squeeze
out more high-cost local producers.
(Reporting by China Commodities & Energy Team; Writing by David
Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)