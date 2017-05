BEIJING Aug 23 The final batch of China's July commodities trade data will be released on Wednesday, an official for the company that compiles the numbers said on Tuesday.

The data, which will give a more detailed breakdown of numbers published on the morning of August 22, had originally been expected to be released later the same day.

The company had previously revised the release date to Tuesday, before the latest rescheduling. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom)