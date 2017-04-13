April 13 China's imports of oil, copper, iron
ore, coal and soybeans in March surge on a month earlier,
customs data showed on Thursday.
KEY POINTS:
Copper: China imported 430,000 tonnes, versus 340,000 tonnes
in February
Crude oil: China imported 38.95 million tonnes, versus 31.78
million tonnes in February
Iron ore: China imported 95.56 million tonnes, versus 83.49
million tonnes in February
Soybeans: China imported 6.33 million tonnes, versus 5.54
million tonnes in February
Coal: China imported 22.09 million tonnes, versus 17.68
million tonnes in February
Preliminary table of commodity trade data
Commentary on copper:
HELEN LAU, ARGONAUT SECURITIES, HONG KONG
“We have been seeing exchange inventories going down, so we
are not surprised about the March import recovery. For
fabricators, perhaps they are looking at the short supply of
copper concentrate, and choosing to import more metal now. For
sure, this trend will extend into April but for May we will need
to wait and see.”
Commentary on crude oil:
HARRY LIU, ANALYST, IHS MARKIT
"The 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude imports is
definitely a shocking number. That means China built close to
1.7 million bpd of crude inventory in March, way off the chart
from any perspectives! Particularly at a time when storage
capacity addition is light. This level of imports are considered
unsustainable in the coming months. We're expecting a
significant slowdown to close to 8 million bpd as refinery
maintenance picks up, as well as the tightening room for stock
building."
Commentary on Soybeans:
MONICA TU, ANALYST, JC INTELLIGENCE CO
"The figures are basically in line with the market
expectation. Buyers bought a lot of soybeans from Brazil maybe
out of concern about Sino-U.S. trade relations. And logistics
were quite smooth and shipping was fast. On the domestic demand
side, soybean crushers signed many presale contracts around
spring festival time in January and February, when there was
mismatch of supply and demand. We expect soy imports for the
coming months to be even higher, reaching over 8 million tonnes
in April, May and June. Pressure on supplies will start kicking
in around April."
Commentary on coal:
ZHANG XIAOJIN, COAL ANALYST, EVERBRIGHT FUTURES
"The year on year increase in monthly coal imports is quite
high and a bit unexpectedly. Robust imports reflected both
strong demand from the power plants in the first three months
and deep discount of imported coal to domestic coal. Demand for
imported coal remain strong in April, but due to disruption to
transportation in Australian, shipment could be lower compared
with March."
BACKGROUND:
China is the world's biggest net crude oil consumer and top
buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soy.
