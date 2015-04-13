* Some shipments resume after the Lunar New Year holiday in
Feb
* Iron ore, coal, copper and soy shipments rise on previous
month
* Analysts warn demand still weak for many commodities
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, April 13 China's commodities imports
generally rose in March on a month earlier as shipments resumed
after the Lunar New Year holiday, but analysts pointed to still
weak demand for goods ranging from iron ore to coal and
soybeans.
Overall trade data showed China's total exports shrank 15
percent in a surprise drop that will exacerbate concerns about
the slackening Chinese economy.
The world's top buyer of iron ore imported 80.51 million
tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient in March, up 18.5 percent
from the previous month as producers flooded the market and
prices fell. First quarter shipments rose 2 percent but the pace
of growth was down from 19 percent a year earlier.
"With demand in China continuing to slow, iron ore piled up
at Chinese ports has remained at high levels," said Hu Xiaodong,
an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou.
Coal imports rose 11.6 percent in March on the previous
month but were down 42 percent in the first quarter as tepid
demand and tighter quality checks sliced shipments.
After taking into account the shorter month and week-long
holiday in February, underlying coal demand appeared to have
fallen in March, said Zhang Xiaojin, an analyst at Everbright
Futures in Zhengzhou.
Copper imports climbed steeply in March, jumping 46.4
percent due to favourable price differentials between the London
Metal Exchange and Shanghai, traders said. Imports fell 17.1
percent to 1.1 million tonnes in the first quarter.
China, the world's largest soy buyer, purchased 5.4 percent
more soybeans in March than the month before, in a shift to
cheaper South American supplies which will further drive up
shipment volumes in the second quarter.
Buyers booked larger volumes for delivery in the first
quarter as they sought to take advantage of low prices, said
Monica Tu, analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence.
"Demand is actually pretty bad, in many places feed demand
in the first two months declined," she said.
China's crude imports bucked the trend, falling on a daily
basis in March to 6.3 million barrels per day (bpd), down 5.2
percent from Feburary.
On a year earlier, imports rose a lower-than-expected 14
percent in March, as domestic oil production has remained flat
and demand for refined fuel products held at near-record levels
in recent months.
With global oil prices at their lowest levels in six
years, China has also been adding to its strategic reserves,
although some analysts say China could be running out of storage
space and that imports could pull back.
