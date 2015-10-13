* Imports up 31.4 pct at 460,000 tonnes vs 350,000 tonnes in
Aug
* Price ratios between LME and Shanghai favour imports
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Oct 13 China's monthly copper imports
surged a third in September, hitting a 20-month high after
staying flat in the previous three months, as price
differentials favoured spot purchases and some shipments arrived
ahead of the week-long Oct. 1 holiday.
Imports of anode, refined copper, copper alloys and
semi-finished copper products stood at 460,000 tonnes in
September, the highest since January 2014 and compared to
350,000 tonnes in August, July and June 2015, data from the
General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.
Arrivals increased 17.9 percent from a year ago. In the
first three quarters, imports dropped 5.5 percent from a year
ago to 3.39 million tonnes.
"High arrivals in September were linked to good arbitrage
ratios. Some shipments also arrived earlier ahead of the
week-long Oct. 1 holiday," said Yao Yao, analyst at Maike
Futures Brokerage.
But Yao said the growing imports did not reflect a strong
boost in domestic consumption. She expected monthly imports in
the fourth quarter to be slow due to the weaker economic growth.
Spot copper prices in China CU-1-CCNMM reached a 2-month
high of about 41,200 yuan in September, supported by some
production cuts by smelters and expectations that a weaker yuan
would increase import costs.
Stronger demand for spot refined copper imports had pushed
up premiums for bonded stocks to a one-year high of about $130 a
tonne, traders said. Some importers had also bought spot
shipments from Asia and Chile.
Bonded stocks in Shanghai, imported metal that has not been
assessed for China's 17-percent value-added tax, were estimated
by traders at about 400,000 tonnes currently, compared to about
570,000 tonnes in early August.
Imports of raw material copper concentrate rose 5.2 percent
to 1.21 million tonnes in September, compared to 1.15 million
tonnes in the previous month, the data showed.
Concentrate imports in September was down 6.2 percent from a
year ago. In the first three quarters, imports rose 9.3 percent
on-year to 9.33 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)