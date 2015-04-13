By Polly Yam
| HONG KONG, April 13
HONG KONG, April 13 China's copper imports
surged 46.4 percent in March as firms resumed shipments after
the Lunar New Year holidays the month before.
Arrivals of anode, refined copper, copper alloys and
semi-finished copper products reached 410,000 tonnes in March,
compared with 280,000 tonnes in February, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
February's shipments were the lowest since June 2011 as
slowing economic growth curbed demand.
"Some imports resumed in March after the Lunar New Year
holidays in February," said Peng Sanhao, analyst at Chaos
Ternary Futures.
"The on-month rise was largely because of spot imports after
price differentials between the LME and Shanghai were favourable
for imports previously."
Traders said importers had bought spot refined copper in
early February when the difference between London Metal Exchange
and Shanghai prices favoured imports, with the
bulk set to arrive in Shanghai between late March and mid-April.
But March arrivals were down 2.4 percent from a year
earlier, which Peng said was due to reduced imports by firms
that had in the past shipped in refined copper as a financing
tool.
In the first quarter of 2015, copper imports dropped 17.1
percent to 1.1 million tonnes from the same period last year,
the data showed.
Many Chinese importers have reduced term shipments of
refined copper for 2015 as they were uncertain whether they
would receive credit for such purchases, traders said.
One trader at an international company said his firm's 2015
term shipments of refined copper to China would halve from last
year.
Another trader at a Western supplier said his Chinese
clients had scheduled more term shipments in the second half
than the first half because of worries over weak domestic
demand.
Many Chinese banks have cut credit for metals imports since
the second half of last year after authorities investigated an
alleged metals scam at Qingdao port in Shandong province. That
has already forced many small trading firms that imported copper
as a financing tool in previous years to close.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)