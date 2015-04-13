HONG KONG, April 13 China's copper imports surged 46.4 percent in March as firms resumed shipments after the Lunar New Year holidays the month before.

Arrivals of anode, refined copper, copper alloys and semi-finished copper products reached 410,000 tonnes in March, compared with 280,000 tonnes in February, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

February's shipments were the lowest since June 2011 as slowing economic growth curbed demand.

"Some imports resumed in March after the Lunar New Year holidays in February," said Peng Sanhao, analyst at Chaos Ternary Futures.

"The on-month rise was largely because of spot imports after price differentials between the LME and Shanghai were favourable for imports previously."

Traders said importers had bought spot refined copper in early February when the difference between London Metal Exchange and Shanghai prices favoured imports, with the bulk set to arrive in Shanghai between late March and mid-April.

But March arrivals were down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, which Peng said was due to reduced imports by firms that had in the past shipped in refined copper as a financing tool.

In the first quarter of 2015, copper imports dropped 17.1 percent to 1.1 million tonnes from the same period last year, the data showed.

Many Chinese importers have reduced term shipments of refined copper for 2015 as they were uncertain whether they would receive credit for such purchases, traders said.

One trader at an international company said his firm's 2015 term shipments of refined copper to China would halve from last year.

Another trader at a Western supplier said his Chinese clients had scheduled more term shipments in the second half than the first half because of worries over weak domestic demand.

Many Chinese banks have cut credit for metals imports since the second half of last year after authorities investigated an alleged metals scam at Qingdao port in Shandong province. That has already forced many small trading firms that imported copper as a financing tool in previous years to close.

(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)