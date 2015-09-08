* August imports stood at 350,000 T, unchanged from July
* Copper concentrate imports up 18.6 pct to 1.15 mln T
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Sept 8 China's copper imports were
flat in August from the previous month despite weak
international prices, hit by slowing growth in the world's No.2
economy.
Imports of anode, refined copper, copper alloys and
semi-finished copper products stood at 350,000 tonnes in August,
little changed from July and June, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.
The inflows rose 2.9 percent from a year ago. In the first 8
months of this year, arrivals stood at 2.94 million tonnes, down
8.1 percent from the same period last year, after many importers
cut term shipments for 2015 on worries over the slowing domestic
economy.
"The arbitrage ratios were good in August. But importers
bought bonded stocks mostly and that trimmed the impact on fresh
overseas orders," said Peng Sanhao, analyst at Chaos Ternary
Futures.
He said the demand for fresh arrivals would rise as the
supply of bonded copper stocks was drying out, which could push
up imports in September.
Copper touched a six-year low of $4,855 a tonne last
month.
But copper in Shanghai mostly traded away from this
year's lows in August, supported by expected higher costs.
Prices differentials between domestic and international markets
widened after the devaluation of the yuan last month
fuelled expectations that import costs would rise.
That prompted importers to buy refined copper cathode stocks
in bonded warehouses in Chinese ports, as well as some spot
shipments, traders said. Reflecting that demand, premiums for
bonded copper stocks reached a one-year high last month.
Some refined copper that importers booked in late May also
arrived last month.
Imports of raw material copper concentrate surged 18.6
percent in August from 970,000 tonnes in July.
The inflows were up 19.8 percent from a year ago. Imports
rose 12.1 percent year-on-year to 8.12 million tonnes in the
first 8 months of this year, as Chinese smelters increased spot
and term purchases to feed new capacity and due to steady
processing fees.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)