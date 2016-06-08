* Copper imports rise 19.4 pct in May on year
* Jan-May copper imports jump 22 pct
* China copper concentrate imports surge 45 pct on year
* Aluminium exports at 420,000 tonnes, up 5 pct on month
(Adds copper concentrate imports, comment)
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's copper imports jumped
19.4 percent from the same month a year ago to 430,000 tonnes in
May, customs data showed on Wednesday, swelling already ample
supply that is expected to reduce metal imports in coming
months.
Shipments into China have remained strong this year - up 22
percent over the first five months - after a weaker dollar
boosted Chinese purchasing power, swelling exchange and bonded
inventories. Exchange stockpiles hit record highs in March.
At the same time, China's smelters have ramped up imports of
copper concentrate and restarted production as an increase in
global mine supply has allowed them to raise their processing
fees.
Copper imports in May slipped 4.4 percent from April, while
imports of copper concentrate for use by smelters jumped 13
percent on the previous month and were up 45 percent from a year
ago.
"Overall, we expect China's copper imports to ease further
in June as rising treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) and
domestic smelting production will increase domestic supply and
reduce import demand," Argonaut Securities said in a note.
Last week, China's Jiangxi Copper and global miner BHP
agreed to TC/RCs of $100 tonne and 10 cents a pound, above terms
agreed in December by Jiangxi and miner Antofagasta for $97.35 a
tonne and 9.735 cents a pound for the full year of 2016.
For the first five months of the year, China's copper
concentrate imports rose 34 percent on a year go to 6.7 mln
tonnes.
Rising supply has hurt the demand for spot refined copper,
already hampered by a slowing economy in the world's top
producer of the metal. Premiums for spot copper in Shanghai's
bonded zones reached four-year lows of $45 a tonne this week.
CU-BMPBW-SHMET
Chinese traders have shifted surplus copper to Asian
warehouses, depressing global prices.
The customs data also showed China increased its aluminium
exports in May to 420,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and
aluminium products, up 5 percent from April and 2.4 percent from
the same month a year ago.
The rise in exports confirmed smelters are restarting in
response to a price recovery, Argonaut Securities said.
"The rebound in aluminum exports has reignited concern about
China flooding global markets with its excess supply, weighing
on aluminium prices," it said.
Aluminium exports were still down 7.9 percent at 1.9 million
tonnes for the first five months of this year.
U.S. and China officials failed to reach an agreement this
week on how to address excess global aluminium capacity, but
will continue to hold discussions on the matter, senior
officials said in Beijing this week.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Additional reporting by
Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)