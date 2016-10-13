(Updating with more detail throughout)
BEIJING Oct 13 China's imports of copper fell
by more than a quarter in September to the lowest in more than a
year, customs data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of waning
appetite in the world's top commodities consumer as local
supplies remain plentiful.
Copper imports dropped by 26 percent from a year ago and 2.9
percent from month ago to 340,000 tonnes in September, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed. That's the lowest
since at least August 2015.
Ore and concentrates shipments totaled 1.39 million tonnes,
down 4.1 percent from August and up 14.9 percent from last year.
Copper imports to China, the world's leading copper and
aluminium consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and
semi-finished copper products.
The country exported 390,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium
and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and
semi-finished aluminium products, in September, down from
August's 410,000 tonnes, but up 11.4 percent year-on-year.
For more details, click on
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing newsroom and Melanie
Burton in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Pullin)