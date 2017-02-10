(Updating to add more detail throughout)
BEIJING Feb 10 China's imports of copper fell
14 percent in January from a year ago as demand from the world's
top consumer and producer slowed ahead of the Lunar New Year
holiday, General Administration of Customs data showed on
Friday.
China's imports of copper were also down 22
percent from December to 380,000 tonnes in January, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed.
Businesses are likely to have slowed activity ahead of the
Lunar New Year holiday earlier this year as it began on Jan. 28,
compared with Feb. 8 in 2016.
But traders have said business has been slower than they
expected even with the typical seasonal weakness.
Copper imports to China, the world's leading copper and
aluminium consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and
semi-finished copper products.
Copper concentrate and ore imports rose 6.8 percent from a
year earlier to 1.25 million tonnes.
The country exported 390,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium
and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and
semi-finished aluminium products, in January, unchanged from
December's 390,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Melanie
Burton in MELBOURNE; editing by Richard Pullin)