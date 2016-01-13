(Corrects paragraph 13 to show comparison is with previous
month, not with December 2014)
* Crude imports for 2015 rose 8.8 pct to record 6.71 mln bpd
* Dec imports may have surpassed the United States
* Fuel exports also hit record in December
By Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Jan 13 China's crude oil imports hit a
record 7.82 million barrels a day (bpd) in December, customs
data showed, as the world's No.2 oil consumer took advantage of
low crude prices to fill strategic reserves, but also increased
its exports of refined fuels to an all-time high.
Crude imports for December were 33.19 million tonnes, up
21.4 percent on the month and 9.3 percent on the year, well
above earlier estimates by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and
Forecasts.
The December import figures may mean China challenges the
United States to be the world's top importer of crude, although
the U.S. Energy Information Administration has yet to provide
its December data. Chinese monthly imports surpassed U.S.
imports once, in April 2015.
China shipped in 335.5 million tonnes of crude oil for the
year, the data showed on Wednesday. That was up 8.8 percent, or
roughly 542,600 bpd, to 6.71 million bpd - also a new record.
Wu Kang, Beijing-based vice chairman of FGE Asia, said the
two driving factors behind growth in 2015 were new demand from
small, independent "teapot" refineries who gained the right to
use imported crude oil in the latter part of the year, and
stockbuilding in strategic reserves and commercial storage.
Nearly 20 small refiners have been granted quotas to use
imported oil or import oil directly themselves.
China seized the chance to add up to 147 million barrels to
its reserves in the first eleven months of 2015, according to
Reuters calculations, following a more than 50 percent slump in
oil prices since mid-2014.
China said it more than doubled the size of its strategic
crude oil reserves between November 2014 and the middle of last
year, building inventories at a rate exceeding analyst estimates
of the country's stockbuilding.
Industry experts said Chinese firms could expand purchases
possibly even more this year, as new tanks become available.
"2016 might be more interesting as the two driving factors
are set to become more powerful as the government relaxed
control both on crude imports as well as fuel exports, at a pace
faster than thought," Wu said.
Demand for crude oil could rise 4.9 percent in 2016, the
country's petroleum industry association said on Tuesday.
Even so, with waning economic growth, growth in demand for
gasoline was moderate last autumn and appetite for diesel has
fallen, putting oil demand - refinery throughput plus net
imports of fuels - down 2.5 percent in November.
Fuel exports have risen as a result, hitting a record 4.32
million tonnes in December, or 975,500 bpd, up 5.4 percent over
the previous month. Exports marked a record 693,300 bpd in 2015,
up 21.9 percent.
Net fuel exports were 1.48 million tonnes in December.
China has allowed independent refineries to export fuel for
the first time, having granted an estimated 440,000 tonnes of
quotas under the first batch release.
