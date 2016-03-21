* Saudi Feb shipments reach 1.38 mln bpd, up 21 pct y/y
* Russian imports at 1.03 mln bpd, up 48 pct y/y
* Iran volumes at 538,000 bpd, up 1 pct y/y
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, March 21 China's monthly oil imports
from Saudi Arabia hit their second highest level on record in
February, while arrivals from Russia also surged, as weak crude
prices prompted the world's top energy consumer to bring in
record high volumes last month.
China's total oil imports rose about 20 percent on year to
the highest ever on a daily basis in February, when near 10-year
low global oil prices drove buying from a group of new importers
and for state and commercial stockpiling.
Saudi Arabia was China's top supplier in February with
shipments of 1.38 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data
showed on Monday, slightly below a record 1.39 million bpd in
February 2012. Russia came in third, behind Angola, with
shipments of 1.03 million bpd, up almost 48 percent on a daily
basis from a year ago.
While historically Saudi Arabia has been China's top
supplier, its position has increasingly been challenged by
Russia. Monthly Russian imports have surpassed those from Saudi
Arabia six times since November 2014, most recently in December.
Russia could further narrow the gap with the Saudis in 2016
if it is able to tap into a growing demand from teapot
refineries in China, which have together applied for crude
import quotas of 1.8 million bpd, equivalent to roughly 20
percent of the country's total imports.
Meanwhile, shipments from Iran, which has emerged from years
of economic isolation over its nuclear programme, were up about
1 percent on a daily basis from the same month last year,
reaching 538,000 bpd in February.
Iran's total crude oil and gas condensate sales will reach 2
million bpd "in the coming days", Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said last week, according to Iranian media.
One regular Chinese buyer of Iranian condensate, Dragon
Aromatics, was forced to shut its plant after a fire last April,
contributing to a small decline in imports from Iran last year.
China's Sinopec, Asia's top refiner, and Chinese state
trader Zhuhai Zhenrong are together contracted to lift around
505,000 bpd of Iranian crude in 2016.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)