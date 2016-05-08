* April crude imports at 7.96 mln bpd
* Jan-April imports 11.8 pct y/y
BEIJING May 8 China's imports of crude oil rose
7.6 percent in April from a year ago, customs data showed on
Sunday, lifted by continued strong demand from domestic private
refiners.
The high April inflows were a result of the strong appetite
of small domestic independent "teapot" refineries. Beijing has
granted licenses to more than 20 of them since last year to
import crude for the first time.
China imported 32.58 million tonnes of crude oil in April,
data from the General Administration of Customs showed, missing
a Reuters forecast.
Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts had predicted
that the total crude arrivals for April into China would reach
33.14 million tonnes, up from a March reading of 32.61 million
tonnes.
On a daily basis, April imports were 3.1 percent higher from
March to 7.92 million barrels per day (bpd).
On a net basis, after factoring in exports of 440,000
tonnes, China's April crude imports were 7.26 million bpd in
April.
Armed with quotas that could make up a fifth of total
Chinese crude imports, domestic independent refineries are among
the bright spots in the global crude oil market as they ramped
up throughput, at the same time adding to China's swelling fuel
exports.
In the first four months of the year, China imported 123.7
million tonnes of crude oil, or 7.46 million bpd, up 11.8
percent over the same period a year earlier.
China also imported 2.51 million tonnes of oil products in
April and exported 3.68 million tonnes, leaving net oil product
exports at 1.17 million tonnes, customs data showed.
