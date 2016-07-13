(Adds details, chart)
* June crude imports at 7.45 mln bpd, up 3.8 pct y/y
* June lowest on daily basis since Feb
* Jan-June crude imports up 14.2 pct on yr, or 930,550 bpd
* June fuel exports second highest on record
By Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 13 China's June oil imports fell
to the lowest on a daily basis since February but robust buying
by independent "teapot" refiners and stockpiling boosted imports
over the first half the year by 14.2 percent from the same
period a year ago.
China imported 30.62 million tonnes of crude oil in June, or
about 7.45 million barrels per day (bpd), up 3.8 percent on
year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on
Wednesday, easing from May's 7.59 million bpd.
June imports dropped as a 22 percent rise in oil prices in
April weighed on purchases from independent refiners,
that have driven China's imports in the first two quarters of
this year. Refiners typically purchase supply two months ahead
of loading and arrival.
The slowdown in imports also reflected heavy maintenance
activities at both state-owned and independent refining
facilities, known as teapots because of their relatively smaller
size, during the month. Thomson Reuters Supply Chain &
Commodities Research estimated about 700,000 to 800,000 bpd of
capacity were shut down in June.
For the first half of this year, China imported 186.53
million tonnes of crude oil, or 7.48 million bpd, up 14.2
percent or equivalent to 930,550 bpd.
The June volume is also lower than Thomson Reuters
Research's' final import estimate of 31.82 million tonnes.
Near term, traders expect demand from the independents,
which made up over half the incremental oil purchases in the
first six months of 2016, to ease due to high crude inventories
and swelling domestic fuel productions.
"Looking forward, teapot's margins will come under
pressure," said a Beijing-based crude oil trading manager with a
state refiner.
Top refiner Sinopec said last week that it aimed
for a flat or small decrease in refinery throughput this year
versus 2015.
China's crude oil exports were 140,000 tonnes in June, up
from zero in May.
Oil product imports in June fell 28.4 percent on year to
2.22 million tonnes.
Exports, however, jumped 37.9 percent to 4.22 million
tonnes, the second-highest on record, the data showed, as
mounting fuel productions from the teapot refiners added to
swelling domestic supplies.
For a summary of China's commodities trade, see TRADE/CN
(1 tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
