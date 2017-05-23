BEIJING May 23 China's ethanol exports soared in April and imports slowed to a trickle, data showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that Beijing's push to ramp up local production is upending trade flows in the world's fastest-growing biofuel market.

China exported 13,540 cubic metres of ethanol in April, up over 1,000 percent from a year earlier and 18 percent higher than the month before, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China imported just 23 cubic metres of ethanol last month, as a big hike in taxes at the end of 2016 hit overseas purchases. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason)