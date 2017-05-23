BEIJING May 23 China's ethanol exports soared
in April and imports slowed to a trickle, data showed on
Tuesday, the latest sign that Beijing's push to ramp up local
production is upending trade flows in the world's
fastest-growing biofuel market.
China exported 13,540 cubic metres of ethanol in April, up
over 1,000 percent from a year earlier and 18 percent higher
than the month before, data from the General Administration of
Customs showed.
China imported just 23 cubic metres of ethanol last month,
as a big hike in taxes at the end of 2016 hit overseas
purchases.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason)