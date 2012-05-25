A crane loads a container onto a truck at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China's exports grew 27.3 percent and imports rose 28 percent in the first 10 days of May compared with the same period of last year, a vice commerce minister said on Friday.

"There are signs of things turning better from data in the first 10 days of May," Li Jinzao, a vice minister of commerce, told a news conference. "They are making us more confident about achieving this year's trade target."

He added that China's trade surplus for the period also widened, without giving a specific data.

"But we also clearly know that there will be no quick and significant improvement in global situation, and we are still confronted with a relatively stern trade environment," Li said.

