Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company
MUMBAI Infosys Ltd denied a media report on Friday that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.
BEIJING China's exports grew 27.3 percent and imports rose 28 percent in the first 10 days of May compared with the same period of last year, a vice commerce minister said on Friday.
"There are signs of things turning better from data in the first 10 days of May," Li Jinzao, a vice minister of commerce, told a news conference. "They are making us more confident about achieving this year's trade target."
He added that China's trade surplus for the period also widened, without giving a specific data.
"But we also clearly know that there will be no quick and significant improvement in global situation, and we are still confronted with a relatively stern trade environment," Li said.
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby and Langi Chiang; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
NEW DELHI Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.