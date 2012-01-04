BEIJING Jan 4 China wants its exports and
imports to grow at an annual rate of 10 percent each year over
the next four years with total trade hitting $4.8 trillion by
2015, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday, reiterating
Beijing's plans to balance trade flows.
The Ministry said in a statement on its website that China
also aims to grow retail sales at an average annual rate of 15
percent over the same period.
In line with Beijing's overall plan to let the yuan flow
gradually more freely across China's borders, the Ministry said
it aims to draw in $120 billion of annual foreign direct
investment from overseas over the next four years.
Meanwhile, it is targeting outbound investment from China to
expand at an average annual pace of 17 percent to hit $560
billion in the five years to end 2015, the Ministry said.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Edwards)