BEIJING Feb 9 China's exports may have
fallen in January versus year ago levels and a stable yuan
currency is needed to help Chinese exporters,
Minister of Commerce Chen Deming said in comments published on
Thursday.
"The export situation in January is not optimistic," Chen
said in comments published on the ministry's website
(www.mofcom.gov.cn).
"Due to factors such as the Spring Festival, it may have
fallen from a year ago," Chen said.
The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, holiday sees China
largely shut its factories for at least a week. The holiday fell
in January this year, earlier than usual.
Official trade statistics are scheduled to be released on
Friday and the consensus forecast is for annual growth of 4.8
percent in January, versus December's 13.4 percent.
Chen's comments were made as a written response to interview
requests from Bloomberg, according to the ministry's website.