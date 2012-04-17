BEIJING, April 17 China's Ministry of Commerce
said on Tuesday it was confident of achieving its targeted rate
of growth in international trade in 2012 and that the second
three months of the year would prove stronger than the first
quarter.
Shen Danyang, the spokesman for the ministry, said China's
first quarter exports, although weak, were better than expected,
and China's exports and imports in the second quarter are
expected to be stronger.
"We are still confident that we can achieve the trade growth
target for this year," Shen said told a news conference.
China has set a 10 percent growth rate for exports and
imports in 2012.
China returned to an export-led trade surplus of $5.35
billion in March, heralding the prospect that a rebound in the
global economy is lifting overseas orders just in time to
compensate for a slowdown in domestic demand.
March imports grew 5.3 percent versus the same month a year
ago while exports grew 8.9 percent.
For the first quarter as a whole, the Customs Administration
said the value of total exports was $430.02 billion, while
imports were $429.35 billion - bringing the trade account
roughly into the balance targeted by the government as it
re-orients the economy away from a focus on foreign demand.