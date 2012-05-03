BRIEF-Reservoir Capital announces financing and debt restructuring
* Reservoir Capital announces financing and debt restructuring
BEIJING May 3 U.S. restrictions on Chinese exports are the reason for China's trade surplus with the United States, Commerce Minister Chen Deming said on Thursday.
Speaking at annual talks between the world's two biggest economies, Chen said it is difficult for two countries to balance bilateral trade if there are too many export restrictions between them.
* Reservoir Capital announces financing and debt restructuring
June 9 Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies, appointed two senior executives to its aircraft finance insurance consortium (AFIC) team.